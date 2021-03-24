Be prepared, not scared ahead of possible incoming severe weather in East Tenn.

TENNESSEE (WATE) — On Thursday, East Tennessee will be Weather AWARE as potential severe weather is expected to make its way into the region.

East Tennesseans can likely expect some periods of rain, high wind, and even potential thunderstorms.

Here’s what you need to be prepared, and not scared:

First thing’s first — know where you live. If a watch or warning is announced for a particular county, it’s key to know which county you live in.

Secondly, know the difference between a WATCH and a WARNING:

WATCH – conditions are favorable, hazard is possible

– conditions are favorable, hazard is possible WARNING – Hazard is imminent or already occurring

Next, when a WARNING is issued you need to DUCK:

Get downstairs

Under something

something In the center of your house

of your house Keep away from windows

Lastly, make sure you’re prepared before the storms arrive, and have multiple ways to get advisories from local weather authorities.