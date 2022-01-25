KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cold front is coming through East Tennessee this week and temperatures will be even colder come Friday, when another round of wintry mix is anticipated.

6 Storm Team Digital Meteorologist Michael Autovino spelled out the forecast for Tuesday afternoon through Friday, when a 40% chance for a rain/snow mix could cover parts of East Tennessee.

The 6 Storm Team forecast says that on Friday, the 40% chance of rain/snow mix may transition over to snow showers Friday night. So far, the wintry mix accumulation looks more likely for the Smokies, Southeast Kentucky, and areas closer to the Tri-Cities.

The details of this system are still being fine-tuned. Check back for updates.