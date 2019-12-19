Christmas Day weather in East Tennessee will be mild and mostly sunny

Historical chances of snowfall on Christmas Day in East Tennessee (WATE 6 Storm Team)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dreaming of a white Christmas?

You’ll have better luck finding the classic holiday movie “White Christmas” on cable.

The latest WATE 6 Storm Team forecast shows sunny skies with a few clouds on a very mild Christmas Day. The high should hit at least 62.

RELATED: Latest WATE 6 Storm Team forecast

That’s more than 10 degrees above normal.

Historically, a Knoxville snowfall on Christmas Day is unlikely. It’s more likely in the higher elevations of the East Tennessee mountains, but still doesn’t happen a lot.

The most snow on Christmas Day in Knoxville was in 1969 when seven inches fell.

Enjoy the mild weather. The early indications are things get decidedly winter-like in January.

Follow the WATE 6 Storm on Twitter: @wateweather, @justinkieferwx, @Hinkmologist, @lucky13wxman, and @WATEVictoriaWx.

The WATE 6 Storm Team seven-day forecast including Christmas Day. (WATE)

LATEST STORIES: