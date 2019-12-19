KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dreaming of a white Christmas?
You’ll have better luck finding the classic holiday movie “White Christmas” on cable.
The latest WATE 6 Storm Team forecast shows sunny skies with a few clouds on a very mild Christmas Day. The high should hit at least 62.
RELATED: Latest WATE 6 Storm Team forecast
That’s more than 10 degrees above normal.
Historically, a Knoxville snowfall on Christmas Day is unlikely. It’s more likely in the higher elevations of the East Tennessee mountains, but still doesn’t happen a lot.
The most snow on Christmas Day in Knoxville was in 1969 when seven inches fell.
Enjoy the mild weather. The early indications are things get decidedly winter-like in January.
Follow the WATE 6 Storm on Twitter: @wateweather, @justinkieferwx, @Hinkmologist, @lucky13wxman, and @WATEVictoriaWx.
LATEST STORIES:
- Big Game Bound Week 16: Breaking down 4 big NFL matchups
- At least 3 confirmed shot in Westerly apartment complex shooting; schools on lockdown
- Christmas Day weather in East Tennessee will be mild and mostly sunny
- Tennessee named state with most Christmas spirit
- TBI: Deadly officer-involved shooting in Smith County under investigation