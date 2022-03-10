KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A potent cold front could bring record cold temperatures and a chance for some snow this weekend across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky.

The front is going to swing through East Tennessee this weekend bringing us the chance for rain to transition to a wintry mix and then to snow showers.

In terms of timing, rain showers begin late Friday around midnight before a brief wintry mix develops. Snow showers develop first over the Plateau, Smokies and Southeast Kentucky where temperatures will be colder.

Between about 4 AM and 6 AM looks to be our best window to see snow showers and potentially some heavy and steady snow in the Valley. We will monitor travel concerns Saturday morning, especially over the Plateau, Northern Valley, Southeast Kentucky and higher peaks of the Smokies.





Record breaking cold will then be possible Sunday morning! We are forecasting a low of 13 degrees in Knoxville Sunday morning and the record is 16 degrees set back in 1998.







For more information, check out our detailed weather blog here.