KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee and some parts of Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain this fall, according to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere.

Part of the Southern Valley is under severe drought with moderate drought conditions creeping into Knox county.

According to the Drought Monitor, Jamestown, Crossville, LaFollette, Morristown, Sneedville, Knoxville, Maryville, Gatlinburg, Asheville, Mills River and Brevard has experienced the least dry conditions. However, Loudon, Madisonville and Cleveland have shown severe dry conditions.

Courtesy of NWSMorristown

The National Weather Service in Morristown tweeted, “Most places have seen below normal precipitation values for the past 30 to 60 days with many places 2″ to 4″ below normal. This continues to increase the severity of abnormally dry conditions after moderate to severe drought conditions were declared.”

Courtesy of NWSMorristown

The soil in the majority of the area is below normal saturation levels. This makes most places drier than 90 percent of the time with respect to the 10 cm layer.

Cavaliere also found static electricity tends to increase in cold/dry weather. Some people may find themselves becoming more attracted to static.

“It has obviously been very dry so that may be contributing to it,” she said.

