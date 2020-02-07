East Tennessee snowfall in February after heavy rain and flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the rain and flooding earlier this week, on Friday, East Tennessee woke up to colder temperatures – including snow.

In Knoxville, some flurries were seen, but communities in higher elevations saw some accumulation.

Yesterday it was 60°, and today it snowed. Tennessee weather, y’all. pic.twitter.com/Xl9r6ZuCbi — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) February 7, 2020

As these photos show, weather in the Smokies can be extreme and fast-changing! Yesterday, we saw heavy rain. Today brings snow. ❄️



Remember when traveling in the park to check weather forecasts and come prepared. Road closure info can be found at @SmokiesRoadsNPS.



NPS photos. pic.twitter.com/midxGYZofb — GreatSmokyNPS (@GreatSmokyNPS) February 7, 2020

Snow on Grave Hill Road in Oneida, Tenn. (Photo: WATE)

Snow seen from Grave Hill Road in Oneida, Tenn. (Photo: WATE)

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Storm Team has the latest in what this East Tennessee weather will do next:

