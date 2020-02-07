KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the rain and flooding earlier this week, on Friday, East Tennessee woke up to colder temperatures – including snow.
In Knoxville, some flurries were seen, but communities in higher elevations saw some accumulation.
WATE 6 On Your Side’s Storm Team has the latest in what this East Tennessee weather will do next:
RELATED: Forecast: Drying out briefly tonight before another light round of rain/snow returns early Saturday
LATEST STORIES
- Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Coolio
- See ‘Romeo & Juliet’ at the Opera for Valentine’s Day weekend
- East Tennessee snowfall in February after heavy rain and flooding
- Positively Tennessee: Read City book drive exceeds expectations
- Oscars 2020: A look at the Academy Awards Nominees