Live Now
WATCH Living East Tennessee
Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

East Tennessee snowfall in February after heavy rain and flooding

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the rain and flooding earlier this week, on Friday, East Tennessee woke up to colder temperatures – including snow.

In Knoxville, some flurries were seen, but communities in higher elevations saw some accumulation.

Snow on Grave Hill Road in Oneida, Tenn. (Photo: WATE)
Snow seen from Grave Hill Road in Oneida, Tenn. (Photo: WATE)

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Storm Team has the latest in what this East Tennessee weather will do next:

RELATED: Forecast: Drying out briefly tonight before another light round of rain/snow returns early Saturday

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter