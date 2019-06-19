Get your weather radio programmed by the Storm Team

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The WATE 6 Storm Team will be on site to program your new Midland Weather Radio at two locations this week and next.

Thursday, June 20th

Kroger Market Place

234 E. Emory Road

Powell, Tenn.

Thursday, June 27th

Kroger Market Place

189 Brooklawn Street

Farragut, Tenn.

Both events will be 4-7 p.m.

The nation’s leader in weather alert radios, Midland radio allows you to program your radio for a single county or multiple counties.

You purchase the radio and a member of the 6 Storm team will program it for you.

Make plans now to get your weather radio soon. It’s safety made simple.

Midland Weather Radios and the WATE 6 Storm Team . . . . . on Your Side.