Halloween forecast: Wet, cold and windy for East Tennessee trick-or-treaters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The weather is providing more tricks than treats for Halloween on Thursday this year.

“It won’t be good,” is how WATE 6 Storm Team meteorologist Ken Weathers summed up the trick-or-treat forecast for Halloween on Thursday in East Tennesse.

There will be rain and wind at sunset on Halloween, then drying out with colder temperatures and continued windy, according to the WATE 6 Storm Team

Trick-or-treating forecast for Thursday evening. (WATE)

While scattered showers and storms are anticipated, isolated heavy rainfall is possible. There is a small chance of severe storms.

Sunset on Thursday is at 6:41 p.m. and by then a cold front will be near or just east of the Smokies, bringing lingering showers.

The biggest impact behind this front will be gusty winds and MUCH colder air.

Temperatures will fall through the 50s into the 40s for those who brave the lingering showers or go out after the rain exits.

Forecast for 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (WATE)

Here is what the hour-by-hour looks like on Thursday:

3 p.m. – Wind and wet: 67 degrees

5 p.m. – More rain: 59 degrees

7 p.m. – Limited breaks in the rain – 50 degrees

9 p.m. – Drying but colder – 46 degrees

11 p.m. – Temps continue fall – 43 degrees

Forecast for 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (WATE)

Children will certainly need a coat over the costume and maybe some rain boots as standing water and puddles will also be a concern, according to the WATE 6 Storm Team forecast.

Temperatures will continue to tumble overnight Thursday into Friday morning with drier air settling in.

Friday morning temperatures will be in the 30s and even with sunshine, Friday afternoon highs will only reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Hot chocolate, anyone?

