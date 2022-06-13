KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With high temperatures expected, the Tennessee Department of Health is sharing tips for avoiding heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

On hot days, health experts say staying hydrated and taking rests in cooler places are both key to staying safe.

“I think a lot of times people don’t think about how dangerous heat-related illness can actually be,” said Tim Jones, the state’s chief medical officer. “Some of the things people can do easily to avoid heat-related illness include things like scheduling your activities. If you can do your activities if it’s possible near a place where you can go in and cool down.”

Warning signs for heat exhaustion include turning red and clammy, feeling weak, and being light-headed. To treat heat exhaustion, the CDC says to drink a cool beverage, rest, take a cool bath and move to an air-conditioned room. If symptoms get worse or last longer than one hour, get medical attention.

Warning signs for heat stroke include not sweating, losing consciousness, a very high body temperature, and confusion. The CDC says to treat heat stroke move to a shady area or inside. To cool a person, have them take a cool, not cold, bath or shower, sponge them with cool water, spray them with a garden hose, or fan them. They say to continue cooling the person until help arrives or their temperature falls below 102°F.

The state health department says it’s also a good idea to wear loose clothing and hats.