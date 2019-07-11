Heavy rain hits upper East Tennessee; flooding reported

Heavy rainfall has fallen from Campbell to Hawkins counites on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – Heavy rainfall is causing flooding in the Campbell, Claiborne and Hawkins counties area on Thursday.

Three to nearly fives inches of rain has fallen in the last 12 hours in some localized areas, according to the WATE 6 Storm Team, which is staying Weather Aware through the evening as additional areas of heavy rainfall will be possible.

Cheyenne Baker, who sent us several photos, said the water is still rising in LaFollette.

These photos were taken near Faith Way Assembly of God Church in LaFollette, Baker said. The church flooded a few weeks ago and is flooding again, she said.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said a small slide near MM 142 has closed the right lane of Interstate 75 North.

This is a developing story and WATE journalists are en route to the area.

Flooding in LaFollette on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Cheyenne Baker)

