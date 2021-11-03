KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Areas of high elevation in the Great Smoky Mountains could see trace snow Wednesday evening as temperatures continue to drop across the region.

Some areas of the Smokies above 4,500 ft. elevation could see some light snow Wednesday night. With surface temperatures bordering on freezing, the snow will likely mix with rain at times.

Temperatures at higher elevations are expected to be in the low 30’s as early as 6 p.m.

A freeze warning goes into effect at midnight and extends until 10 a.m. Thursday morning for the Plateau and Northern Valley. Plants should be brought indoors and covered with a light cloth.

Visit the WATE 6 Storm Team weather blog for the most up-to-date forecast on conditions across East Tennessee.