Hot temperatures surpass 1884 records, here’s some fun facts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – What do Kellogg’s flaked cereal, the Statue of Liberty and Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” have in common? The year 1884. We’ll explain.

It hasn’t been this hot since 1884, so to commemorate that last heat wave experienced by our distant relatives, we’re exploring what was happening back then.

The record high for Tuesday, Oct. 1 is 92°; for Wednesday, 93° and for Thursday, 94°. All of these record highs were set back in 1884.

The WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team put together a few fun facts about the year 1884, which was the last time our area saw this kind of record heat at this time of year.

There you have it – it hasn’t been this hot in our area at this time of year since these events occurred 135 years ago.

One common question our 6 On Your Side Storm Team is hearing lately – when will we see some relief from this heat? Find out more, here.