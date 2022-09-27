KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As Hurricane Ian makes its way towards the United States, the WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team is checking into the tropical storm’s patterns.

Hurricane Ian was reported as a category two storm with 105 miles per hour sustained winds, according to Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers. The rain may fall in Cuba overnight and then strengthen into a possible category four.

Weathers added, “By Thursday morning at 8 a.m. [Hurricane Ian] really hasn’t moved much and this is what we be concerned about.”

When the storm moves to the west of Florida, a lot of ‘storm surges’ may build up in the Tampa Bay area. The storm may have a large impact when it keeps moving during the weekend.

Weathers also said that the further east the storm goes, the less opportunity for rain, however, the further west the storm, the greater the opportunity for rain.

Make sure to read the WATE 6 Storm Team’s Weather blog for further updates.