Ida rainfall closes some Knoxville roads

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The motorist in this vehicle has to be extracted by Knoxville Police. (Photo via Knoxville Police)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the remnants of Ida pass over East Tennessee, heavy rainfall is expected throughout the area. This is causing some road closures due to flooding.

Knoxville Police say these roads are seeing effects of heavy rains:

  • Downtown West Boulevard is closed between Gleason Drive and Ray Mears Boulevard
  • Papermill Drive between Weisgarber Road and Kingston Pike is flooded
  • Ray Mears Boulevard in front of the VA clinic is flooded
  • Park West Boulevard to Cedar Bluff Road is partially flooded

This is a developing story. Download the WATE news app for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Dollywood career fair

KPD: 58 people arrested

Louisiana soccer team unable to fly home

COVID-19 virtual learning options in Tennessee

Hairstylist struggles to claim unemployment

Labor Day sunflower project