Ida rainfall closes some Knoxville roads

The motorist in this vehicle has to be extracted by Knoxville Police. (Photo via Knoxville Police)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the remnants of Ida pass over East Tennessee, heavy rainfall is expected throughout the area. This is causing some road closures due to flooding.

Knoxville Police say these roads are seeing effects of heavy rains:

Downtown West Boulevard is closed between Gleason Drive and Ray Mears Boulevard

Papermill Drive between Weisgarber Road and Kingston Pike is flooded

Ray Mears Boulevard in front of the VA clinic is flooded

Park West Boulevard to Cedar Bluff Road is partially flooded