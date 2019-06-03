Knoxville Allergy Forecast

Steps to help prevent allergic reaction to pollen:
- Limit outdoor activity when pollen counts are high
- Dry clothes in a dryer, not on an outdoor line
- Wash bedding in warm, soapy water at least once a week
- Keep windows closed during pollen season and use central air conditioning with a good filter.
- Bathe and wash hair before going to bed
- Wear sunglasses and a hat
- Change and wash clothes after being outdoors
- Limit close contact with pets who spend a lot of time outdoors.
- Get ahead of the curve by taking allergy medicines before pollen season begins