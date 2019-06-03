Knoxville Allergy Forecast

Steps to help prevent allergic reaction to pollen:

  • Limit outdoor activity when pollen counts are high
  • Dry clothes in a dryer, not on an outdoor line
  • Wash bedding in warm, soapy water at least once a week
  • Keep windows closed during pollen season and use central air conditioning with a good filter.
  • Bathe and wash hair before going to bed
  • Wear sunglasses and a hat
  • Change and wash clothes after being outdoors
  • Limit close contact with pets who spend a lot of time outdoors.
  • Get ahead of the curve by taking allergy medicines before pollen season begins

