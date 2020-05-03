Monitoring the risk for strong to severe storms Sunday evening/night

(WATE) – Much of Sunday will be beautiful with warm highs in the low 80’s and plenty of sunshine, but by Sunday evening/night, the chance for thunderstorms returns. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain looking like the main threats.

Southeast Kentucky and along the TN/KY border have the best chance for severe weather tonight. At this point, the timing of storms is likely between 7 PM Sunday and 3 AM Monday morning. Have a way to receive weather alerts!