US127 And Bowman Loop Crossville, TN at 3:32PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Thursday afternoon in Pleasant Hill in Cumberland County.

An EF-0 tornado has sustained wins of 80 mph.

Damage was sustained to Pleasant Hill Elementary School. According to Cumberland County Schools minor injuries were sustained but no one was taken to the hospital to receive treatment.

“All students and faculty are accounted for,” a statement from Cumberland County Schools says.