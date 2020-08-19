Only August and Knoxville has had more than a year’s worth of rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’ve been thinking it’s been wet, you’re right.

“We’ve had over 48 inches of rainfall so far this year, the yearly average is 47.86,” said Ken Weathers of the WATE 6 Storm Team. “That basically means we can go the rest of the year — more than 130 days — with no rain and still have a surplus of more than an inch.”

By the way, the wettest year on record in Knoxville 1875 with a whopping 73.75 inches of rain. The No. 4 wettest year is last year with more than 64 inches.

