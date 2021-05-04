PHOTOS: East Tennessee deals with heavy rains, wind Tuesday morning

Lightning lights up the sky Monday night ahead of the storms that came through East Tennessee on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It has been a wet and windy Tuesday morning as thunderstorms rolled through the Tennessee Valley. Storms caused power to be disrupted in spots and traffic issues.

Wind led to a tree falling and killing a woman in Middle Tennessee and another tree falling on a school bus in Jefferson County. Students were on the bus but no one was injured.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency declared a Level 3 Emergency Tuesday morning as a result of the storms throughout the state.

Oak Ridge saw hail this morning. Source: Stephanie Dye-Sosa

Curtis, left, and Carter, right, are on their way to school at John Sevier Elementary school. Curtis is in kindergarten and Carter is in the fifth grade. Source: Caroline Tate.

Traffic was at a standstill on I-75/I-40 in Knox County.

Curtis Tate II, 6, is on his way to school at John Sevier Elementary school. He is in kindergarten. Source: Caroline Tate.

Marble-sized hail came down on Laurel Valley Road near the Wild Laurel Golf Course in Townsend.

