PHOTOS: East Tennessee deals with heavy rains, wind Tuesday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It has been a wet and windy Tuesday morning as thunderstorms rolled through the Tennessee Valley. Storms caused power to be disrupted in spots and traffic issues.
Wind led to a tree falling and killing a woman in Middle Tennessee and another tree falling on a school bus in Jefferson County. Students were on the bus but no one was injured.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency declared a Level 3 Emergency Tuesday morning as a result of the storms throughout the state.
You can send in your photos online by clicking here.
Our WATE 6 On Your Side meteorologists are tracking the storms and will be providing updates throughout the day.