KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Potential showers may come to East Tennessee after reports of droughts in the area.

Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers said upcoming Tropical Storm Nicole could possibly become a hurricane once it crosses into the United States. He added more clouds may come later in the week which could increase the chance of rain.

Thursday night weather forecast.

The National Weather Service in Morristown posted to Twitter that its expecting rainfall over the southern Appalachian area.

Weathers posted to Twitter that rainfall may help with the current drought conditions in East Tennessee at the end of the week. The weather will be dry and mild through Thursday.

Friday afternoon weather forecast.

Here are the inches of rainfall planning to come Thursday night through Friday as of Nov. 8:

Athens: 2.1″

Crossville: 3.4″

Greeneville: 1.1″

La Follette: 2.2″

Jamestown: 3″

Oneida: 2.6″

Wartburg: 2.4″

Kingston: 2″

Loudon: 1.8″

Tellico Plains: 1.8″

Middlesboro: 2.3″

Maynardville: 1.9″

Knoxville: 1.6″

Maryville: 1.6″

Jonesville: 1.8″

Morristown: 1.5″

Newport: 1.4″

Gatlinburg: 1.6″

Mt. LeConte: 1.5″

Oak Ridge: 2″

In mid-October, East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain during the fall. The National Weather Service in Morristown reported about most places have seen below-normal precipitation values for the past 30-60 days with many places 2″ to 4″ below normal.

Friday night weather forecast.

Last week, the drought conditions in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky barely changed, according to Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Drought condition plays a big role in the potential for wildfires.

So far, East Tennessee faced three large wildfires in Sevier, Roane and Campbell counties.

See the WATE 6 Storm Team blog for any updates about the weather in East Tennessee.