KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several areas across East Tennessee and Kentucky are experiencing power outages as strong winds are moving across the area.
According to the Knoxville Utilities Board more than 450 people in its service area are without power as of 7:30 a.m. East Knox County customers are the most heavily effected.
Other areas being effected include:
- Blount County:
- Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative, 100 customers without power.
- Sevier County Electric, 50 customers without power
- Campbell County:
- LaFollette Utilities, 116 customers without power.
- Fentress County:
- Volunteer Energy Cooperative, 200 customers without power.
- Knox County:
- Knoxville Utilities Board, 280 customers without power.
- McCreary County, Kentucky:
- South Kentucky RECC, 70 customers without power
- Sevier County:
- Knoxville Utilities Board, 80 customers without power.
- Sevier County Electric, 120 customers without power.