KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As the second week of 2022 comes to a close, a low pressure system developing to the southwest could bring a chance for a rain and snow in East Tennessee over the weekend and in to Monday.

Over the highest peaks of the Smokies, the first chance for a light rain/ snow mix could arrive late Thursday afternoon as a weak cold front arrives to the area. Current projections show Thursday night snow accumulation will be minimal even at high elevations.

At this point, much of Saturday looks cloudy but dry with just a few light showers/snow flurries Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon and evening, the chance for a rain/snow mix increases as the low pressure system heads towards the region.

We are expecting this to begin late Saturday as rain first in the Valley with a wintry mix for parts of the Cumberland Plateau, Smokies and Southeast Kentucky.

Even into the start of Sunday, several projections have this as a mainly rain event in the Valley before colder air finally filters in. By late Sunday, temperatures are expected to be cold enough for at least some light snow showers in the Valley with a better chance for accumulating snow over the Plateau, Southeast Kentucky and higher peaks of the Smokies.

A few snow flurries may linger into very early Monday morning, but most of the day is cold and dry with highs in the upper 30s.

We will have a better idea on potential totals as more data comes in. Please stay up-to-date in the coming days as this is an evolving forecast.