KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After facing storms in some areas of East Tennessee for the past few weeks, the counties are facing another severe weather warning.

According to WATE’s Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers, Anderson, Campbell, Knox, Union, Blount, Morgan, Roane, Jefferson, Sevier, and more were facing severe weather warnings this evening.

A portion of Foothills Parkway West is closed due to downed trees, according to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Smartway TDOT app says that there is debris on a road in McMinn on I-75 south leaving the left lane blocked.

In Knoxville, a video showed hail and rain hitting their car.

People were facing power outages in some areas of East Tennessee. According to Knoxville Utilities Board, around 7,000 people have lost power.

Sevier County also had some power outages with the highest being 268.

“Stay safe out there and remember if you can hear thunder you can be struck by lightning,” Knoxville Fire Department said.

