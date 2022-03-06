KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday, we will be Weather AWARE due to the chance for a few strong to severe storms late Monday afternoon and into Monday night.

Most of the day will be dry, warm and windy before the front moves through said Meteorologist Michael Autovino. After 4 P.M., rain chances increase and the entire area will be under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms.

Autovino said the biggest threats with any storms that develop will be damaging winds and heavy rain but an isolated tornado is possible. In addition, some small hail may develop but large hail is not expected.

Past midnight rain should begin to taper off Monday night, with only a slim chance for a shower Tuesday. For more information one what is expected, check out the WATE 6 Storm Team’s forecast.