Severe storms power through East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The heavy rain and storms that moved through East Tennessee Monday evening left behind flooded roads and power outages.

The Knoxville Police Department reported as of 6:30 p.m. that traffic lights were out on Kingston Pike at Morrell Road and Middlebrook Pike at Robinson Road.

They also reported cars stuck in standing water on Parkwest Boulevard at Cedar Bluff Road.

The traffic lights are out on Kingston Pike at Morrell Road and Middlebrook Pike at Robinson Road. There are also several vehicles stalled in standing water on Parkwest Blvd at Cedar Bluff. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/KLjNZhZl6f — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 24, 2019

A large tree fell on a residence in Alcoa due to the strong winds Monday evening.

No injuries were reported.

A woman shared about her experience from the storm, damaging her son’s car.

“The rain, it was coming down sideways. The branches were flying all over coming down Mulberry Street,” said Debbie Fincher.

Fincher painted a picture of Mother Nature’s impact on Loudon County.

A tree in her yard snapped, covered the road and fell on to her son’s car.

“I heard the loud thunder and then the lightening followed after, then I came out here and kind of just watched the tree tip over onto the car,” Elijah Peyton said. “I’m happy that it wasn’t as bad as it could have been. That my car still drives and I can still use it for work.”

Knoxville Utilities Board reported nearly 4,500 people without power around the same time, scattered throughout their coverage area.

Lenoir City Utilities Board also reported a large number of power outages and dispatchers in Anderson and Loudon counties reported a number of down trees and power lines.

By Monday night, utility districts had restored most of the power in their coverage areas.

(Photo: Patty Stockton)

(Photo: WATE)