Gallery: Flooding throughout Knoxville Monday night as storms roll through the area

by: Caleb Wethington
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Monday night thunderstorms and even flash flood warnings were issued in Knoxville and some surrounding areas.
KUB has reported several thousand outages throughout the night as well.
Flash Flood Warning including Maryville TN, Alcoa TN, Eagleton Village TN until 11:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/K5DzZSlhlB— NWS Morristown (@NWSMorristown) June 30, 2020
From the WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team…Flash Flood Warning for Anderson & Knox Counties until 11:00 PM. For more details go to: https://t.co/26i2pYaYWj— Ken Weathers ⚡️🌪 (@lucky13wxman) June 30, 2020
From the WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team…Flash Flood Warning for Blount County until 11:45 PM. For more details go to: https://t.co/26i2pYaYWj— Ken Weathers ⚡️🌪 (@lucky13wxman) June 30, 2020
From the WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team…Flash Flood Warning for McCreary County until 10:30 PM. For more details go to: https://t.co/26i2pYaYWj— Ken Weathers ⚡️🌪 (@lucky13wxman) June 29, 2020
