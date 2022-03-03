KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During severe weather events its important to know what alerts are being issued. That’s why for this edition of WATE 6 Storm Team’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, meteorologist Ken Weathers is showing you how to get weather alerts on your phone.

There are multiple ways to get severe weather alerts and WATE has a free weather app to help you receive up-to-date alerts. To find the app in Apple App Store, click here, and for Google Play, click here. You can also search Knoxville Weather in either store.

Once you’ve downloaded the app; the video above shows Weathers going through how to set it up.

The most important thing to be aware of when it comes to the app is to make sure that notifications are turned on. There are 29 different notification options, anything from tropical to winter to flooding to severe. You can turn them on or off at your pleasure, whichever ones you want. Weathers suggests leaving them on because whether you’re at the beach, in the mountains, or at your own home, you will get those for free.