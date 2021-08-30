Radar: Track Ida’s rainfall across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We saw the first round of rain bands from the outer edges of Ida tonight that produced some pavement pounding rains and isolated flooding for some areas.

We will be Weather AWARE overnight all the way through Wednesday as well as additional waves of rain are expected. The biggest concern will be if we see several rounds of these heavy bands move over the same areas on Tuesday. This could cause a rapid water rise in spots that would lead to additional flooding concerns.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire region through Wednesday afternoon as some 2″-4″+ rainfall totals are possible for this entire event.

Winds could also gust 10-25mph across the Valley and Plateau region Tuesday afternoon/evening, but wind gusts up to 50mph will be possible in the Smokies, especially at elevations above 3,000 feet.

The remnants of Ida will move northeast of the region on Wednesday which will allow some drier air to filter in as we wrap up the workweek.