KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to use caution amid reports downed powerlines and tree damage.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson reported Millertown Pike at Shipe Road in Corryton is affected by downed powerlines. Images shared on Facebook showed Gibbs Road and Roberts Road in Corryton also impacted by downed trees

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, July 8, a storm in Knoxville drenched parts of the city with high winds potentially causing damage. Knoxville Utilities Board reports over 7,000 customers currently are out of power in several north and eastern communities of the city.

Remain Weather AWARE this evening, and keep an eye on the radar.