Tennessee braces for another possible round of flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee residents braced for more possible flooding as a second storm system with heavy rains headed through the state.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch through Wednesday morning for most of Tennessee along with parts of surrounding states. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain were predicted in Middle Tennessee, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

Storms dumped more than 7 inches of rain last weekend in Nashville, the second-highest two-day rainfall ever recorded. At least six people died in flash flooding, including four involving cars.