KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With severe weather season upon us, now is the time to make sure you understand the difference between a watch and a warning. During severe weather season, we sometimes see these get issued for severe thunderstorms or tornadoes.

A watch indicates that conditions are favorable and that a weather hazard is possible. This means you could see a severe thunderstorm or you may see a tornado. When a warning gets issued that means you need to take action. It means that a weather hazard is imminent or already occurring in your local area.

For example, let’s take a look at the criteria for a severe thunderstorm. There are a couple of different ways you can get a severe thunderstorm: You either have winds 58 miles per hour or greater, hail one inch in diameter or greater, or a tornado. One of those criteria has to be met for the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm warning.

Warnings are issued by the local National Weather Service. That could be the National Weather Service in Morristown, Nashville or Jackson, Kentucky, depending on where you are located.

Watches get issued by the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma. A watch can be a little more broad-brushed, they can include several different states, whereas a warning is going to include counties.

Depending on which way the storm is moving, if you know the storm is coming from the west, and you live in Knox County, you may want to pay attention to see if Roane, Loudon, or Anderson counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning because that storm could be moving into your area.

It is super important to know what county you live in and to be able to identify it on a map because again the National Weather Service is going to issue those warnings based on a county-by-county basis.