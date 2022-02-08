KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Winter isn’t over yet. Snow could possibly develop this weekend following another cold front, according to the WATE 6 Storm Team.

While the weather forecast models are not yet complete as of Tuesday, snow could be in the works for the weekend prior to Valentine’s Day. Here’s what’s happening:

There are some winds blowing ahead of a cold front that will push through late Wednesday into Thursday, which will then drop temperatures a few degrees as well as bring some flurries to the Smokies.

Clouds are likely to build throughout the day Saturday ahead of a possible cold front system into Sunday. Cold air will pour in following an overnight cold front that may develop some area of snow early Sunday.

Current precipitation chances for Sunday are lingering around 30%. East Tennessee will turn colder Sunday with morning flurries and highs in the upper 30s.

This is a developing story – as the weather models update prognostications.