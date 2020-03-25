Winter Weather Forecast

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
50°
LIVE NOW
Watch Living East Tennessee
Knoxville
50°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Smoky Mountain news
Regional/State news
National/World
Investigations
COVID-19
Knoxville Traffic
Local Election Headquarters
Behind the Badge
Veterans Voices
Tennessee Treasures
Caring For Our Kids
Positively Tennessee
What the Tech?
Washington Bureau
Country Music Awards
Download WATE news app
Top Stories
USPS expects over 850 million packages this season
Julio Lugo, former Rays shortstop, dies at 45
iPad helps find dad, daughter after plane crash
Video
Caught on camera: California woman gives birth on …
Video
Weather
Knoxville Weather Radar
Today’s Forecast
Knoxville Allergy Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Starwatch
Smoky Mountains Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Closings
Get WATE weather app
Newsletters
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Watch news videos
WATE TV Listings
Living East TN
Home and Family
Food with LETN
Pets
Deals and Steals
LETN delivered to your inbox
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Women’s Spectacular!
Watch & Win with LETN!
Home Design Center
Meet the LETN Team
Top Stories
Knoxville business makes cake with a twist
Video
Top Stories
Knoxville smoothie truck is getting in the holiday …
Video
Maryville Collage honors Volunteer Honor Guard this …
Video
Wettermark Keith helping veterans through disability …
Video
Add some spice to your Thanksgiving this year
Video
Sports
Orange and White Nation
Ice Bears
Friday Frenzy high school football scores
The Big Game
SEC Football
Pigskin Previews
Tennessee Titans
Top Stories
Julio Lugo, former Rays shortstop, dies at 45
Top Stories
Kickoff time, TV set for Vols regular-season finale
Top Stories
Titans’ NFL-best winning streak now 7, edge Saints …
Gallery
Suni Lee says she was pepper-sprayed in racist attack
Video
No. 18 Tennessee cruises past ETSU, 94-62
Knoxville's B.J. Edwards signs to play at Tennessee
Video
Community
Contests
Calendar
Humana Senior Birthday Celebration photos
Sponsored Content: Buy Local East Tennessee
WATE Who’s Hiring?
See More Smokies
Enter Home for the Holidays
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Conversations
Jobs
The Business Buzz
Intern at WATE
Work at WATE
About Us
Newsletters
WATE Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Our History
Advertise With Us
Greystone Creative
Regional News Partners
Home
Search
Please enter a search term.
Winter Weather Forecast
When salt meets ice, there’s chemistry on the roads
Top Winter Weather Forecast Headlines
Winter Forecast: Beware of black ice
Winter Forecast: What’s the difference between wet …
The four most common types of East Tennessee winter …
6 Storm Team Winter Weather Outlook 2019: How much …
6 Storm Team Winter Weather Outlook 2019: El Nino …
6 Storm Team Winter Weather Outlook 2019: Main winter …
More Winter Weather Forecast
6 Storm Team Winter Weather Outlook: Driving Tips
6 Storm Team Winter Weather Outlook: Types of Winter …
Most read on WATE.com
Roane Co man jailed, connected with Daughtry's daughter
Johnson City woman hit by car in Morristown
Chris Daughtry's daughter dies unexpectedly
Felon found with guns, drugs while asleep in car
Knoxville's B.J. Edwards signs to play at Tennessee
Family displaced after RV, bus fire in Sevier County
Reese’s selling giant Peanut Butter Cup ‘pie’
Alex Jones loses lawsuit over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy
SEC Nation host saves day for heartbroken Tebow fan
Missing teen, Gallatin boy may now be in Michigan
Trending Stories
Roane Co man jailed, connected with Daughtry's daughter
Johnson City woman hit by car in Morristown
Chris Daughtry's daughter dies unexpectedly
Felon found with guns, drugs while asleep in car
Knoxville's B.J. Edwards signs to play at Tennessee
Family displaced after RV, bus fire in Sevier County
Knoxville Events