Storms expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning; some could produce high winds, hail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We are Weather AWARE today going into tonight as a few spotty, strong to severe storms are possible across East Tennessee overnight and into early Thursday morning.

A few spotty strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out during the late afternoon/early evening hours, but the coverage of these will be less than the threat we anticipate overnight. Any storms that can develop through this evening (before sunset) could produce some isolated damaging wind gusts, but the coverage of these will be isolated.

MORE ONLINE: The full WATE 6 Storm Team forecast

You can download our WATE 6 On Your Side Weather App to phone or device. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive alerts in case any are issued. Don’t forget to charge your phone/tablet and make sure they are NOT set to silent or “Do Not Disturb,” because you will NOT hear the alerts if issued.

The greater severe weather risk will come overnight into early Thursday morning; anywhere from 1-7 a.m. is expected. This will be a line of storms that will quickly sweep from the plateau, across the valley, and into the Smokies while most people are sleeping.

Damaging winds in excess of 70 mph and large hail (greater than 1 inch in diameter) and even an isolated tornado are all possible.

Make sure you and your family know where to go in your home in case a severe storm or tornado warning is issued. Don’t wait until one is issued to decide where to go. These storms will be moving quickly across the area and every minute can count.

The storms will be through the area before sunrise Thursday leaving a fairly pleasant afternoon. The clouds will thin out and it will be breezy and cool with highs only in the low to mid-60s. We will see more sunshine Friday and even cooler afternoon temperatures in the 50s.

