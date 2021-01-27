TDOT crews preparing for winter weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are monitoring the weather and are prepared to treat the roads as necessary.

TDOT will start driving roads between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday depending on the forecast and will treat area roadways.

“The advice that we always have during any winter weather event, is if folks don’t have to be on the roadways, they should stay home. It’s the safest place they can be. It also gives our crews the extra room that they need to do their jobs efficiently and safely.” TDOT Mark Nagi

Crews are expected to work overnight into the early morning hours or as long as necessary.