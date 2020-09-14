Tennessee Valley Authority monitoring Hurricane Sally

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority’s River Forecast Center is monitoring Hurricane Sally as it continues to form in the Atlantic.
“We’re looking at anywhere between several inches of rainfall… one, two maybe three-to-four inches in different parts of the valley. So, we’re going to do things like lower some of our lakes a little below their ranges this time of year.”James Everett – Manager at TVA River Forecast Center
The TVA is planning to lower river reservoirs this week due to the possibility for heavy rainfall.
They will be focusing on main river projects like Fort Loudon and Watts Bar.
Tributary lakes will be used to store water if needed.
