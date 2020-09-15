Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sally inches closer to the Gulf Coast

Live look at Pensacola Beach, Florida courtesy of Surfline and Surfline.com.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sally, now a Category 1 hurricane, is inching closer to the northern Gulf Coast this morning and is forecast to strengthen before making landfall.

The hurricane is one of several systems churning this morning in an extremely active Atlantic basin. Forecasters are also watching Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Storm Teddy, Tropical Storm Vicky and three areas of low pressure in the Gulf and the Atlantic.

Here are the latest updates on the systems being tracked:

Hurricane Sally

Sally became the seventh hurricane of 2020 on Monday, and quickly intensified into a Category 2 storm with 100 mph winds, but weakened to a Category 1 storm overnight.

The storm is expected to bring life-threatening flash flooding along portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Tuesday, and produce 10 to 20 inches of rainfall. Storm surge could be as high as 9 feet in some areas.

At 8 a.m., the storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, and was about 65 miles east of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It was moving northwest at 2 mph.

Sally is expected to move near the coast of southeastern Louisiana Tuesday and make landfall in the hurricane warning area Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line

Florida

Florida Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

East of the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Navarre Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

East of Navarre Florida to Indian Pass Florida

Mouth of the Pearl River westward to Grand Isle Louisiana,

including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas and metropolitan

New Orleans

Tropical Storm Teddy

Tropical Storm Teddy, the earliest “T” named storm on record, is expected to become a powerful hurricane over the central Atlantic in the next few days.

At 5 a.m., the storm had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, and was about 1,030 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

Teddy is forecast to strengthen, and could reach hurricane status late today. It could reach major hurricane strength in a few days, according to the NHC.

Hurricane Paulette

Hurricane Paulette battered Bermuda with hurricane-force winds and torrential rain on Monday.

The storm, now a Category 2 hurricane, is churning about 405 miles off the island’s coast with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

It’s moving northeast at 20 mph, and is expected to slow down and turn southeast by late Thursday.

Some strengthening is possible tonight, but weakening is forecast to begin Wednesday, according to the NHC.

Tropical Storm Vicky

Tropical Depression 21 strengthened into Tropical Storm Vicky Monday morning, but it is expected to be a short-lived system.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, and was about 500 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It was moving northwest at about 9 mph.

Vicky is the twentieth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. There is now only one name left on this year’s list of hurricane names: Wilfred.

Once this year’s list of names runs out, storms will start being named after the letters in the Greek alphabet. The last year we reached the Greek alphabet was in 2005.

Other areas to watch

Forecasters are also watching three areas of low pressure in the Gulf and the Atlantic this morning.

The disturbance in the Gulf is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, and has a low chance of development.

Forecasters are also monitoring a non-tropical area of low pressure over the far northeastern Atlantic, about several hundred miles northeast of Azores. The system is expected to head south-southeastward over the next few days and encounter warmer waters. The storm has a low 20% chance of development in the next five days.

Another area of low pressure being monitored is over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, is producing more concentrated shower and thunderstorm activity. A tropical depression is likely to form as it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph. The system has a high 70% chance of development in the next five days.

