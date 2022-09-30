MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WATE) — Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday as a Category 1, this time in South Carolina. Earlier this week, it carved a swath of destruction across Florida.

Before landfall, heavy rain whipped trees and power lines and left many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water by midday. In Myrtle Beach, waves were pushing against the city’s boardwalk tourist area, flowing over where thousands of tourists typically fill the wide sandy stretch.

Moisture from the remnants of Ian will impact East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky beginning late Friday, but as the path of Ian has shifted East, East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky are now expected to see less of an impact than initially expected.

For those looking to help those impacted by the hurricane, click here.