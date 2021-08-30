TROPICAL STORM IDA 5 A.M. UPDATE: Ida downgraded to tropical storm, moves north on destructive path

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ida was downgraded to a tropical storm early Monday morning as it continued to move over southwestern Mississippi, the National Hurricane Center said.

Ida made landfall Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The storm knocked out power to 1,082,955 across Louisiana and neighboring Mississippi. It is being blamed for at least one death in Louisiana. NBC News reports residents have been urged to evacuate after a levee failure in Alliance, about 20 miles southeast of New Orleans.

The storm is bringing damaging winds, flash flooding and dangerous storm surge to portions of Louisiana and Mississippi, the NHC said.

At 5 a.m. ET, Ida was centered about 50 miles north-northeast of Baton Rouge and 95 miles south-southwest of Jackson, Mississippi. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 150 miles, mainly southeast of the storm’s center. It was moving north at 8 mph.

“A faster northeastward motion is expected to begin by tonight and continue on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Ida will move farther inland over southeastern Louisiana early this morning and move into southwestern Mississippi later this morning. Ida is then forecast to move over central and northeastern Mississippi this afternoon and tonight, and move across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday,” the National Hurricane Center said in the latest advisory.

The storm is forecast to dump an additional 4 to 8 inches of rain on southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. “Storm total rainfall accumulations of 10 to 18 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 24 inches is expected,” the NHC said.

Forecasters say the heavy rain has resulted in”catastrophic impacts along the southeast coast of Louisiana.” Life-threatening flash flooding and significant riverine flooding has occurred.

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

Grand Isle, Louisiana, to the Alabama/Florida border

A tropical storm warning is in effect for: