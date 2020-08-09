USGS: Magnitude 5.1 earthquake reported near Sparta, NC

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTA, N.C. (WATE) – The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in Sparta, North Carolina Sunday morning.

The 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported approximately two miles southeast of Sparta.

The USGS is also asking if you felt the earthquake, to submit a “Did you feel it” report at https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000bbei/executive.

This is a developing story and our WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team is working to gather more information on this Sunday morning quake.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter