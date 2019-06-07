Weather Alert: Spin-up cloud spotted in Blount County
LOUISVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) - Jeniene Atkins caught this "spin-up" cloud in the Louisville area of Blount County on Friday afternoon.
WATE Meteorologist Ken Weathers said this may have been a waterspout over the lake near Louisville Marina.
We are "WEATHER Aware" through the weekend. See the latest forecast from the WATE 6 Storm Team.
