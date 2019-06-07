Weather Alert: Spin-up cloud spotted in Blount County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Storm cell in the Louisville, Tennessee, area on Friday afternoon, June 7, 2019. ( WATE ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Storm cell in the Louisville, Tennessee, area on Friday afternoon, June 7, 2019. ( WATE ) [ + - ] Video

LOUISVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) - Jeniene Atkins caught this "spin-up" cloud in the Louisville area of Blount County on Friday afternoon.

WATE Meteorologist Ken Weathers said this may have been a waterspout over the lake near Louisville Marina.

We are "WEATHER Aware" through the weekend. See the latest forecast from the WATE 6 Storm Team.