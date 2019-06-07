BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Weather Alert: Spin-up cloud spotted in Blount County

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 05:40 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:10 PM EDT

Weather Alert: Spin-up cloud spotted in Blount County

LOUISVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) - Jeniene Atkins caught this "spin-up" cloud in the Louisville area of Blount County on Friday afternoon.

WATE Meteorologist Ken Weathers said this may have been a waterspout over the lake near Louisville Marina.

We are "WEATHER Aware" through the weekend. See the latest forecast from the WATE 6 Storm Team.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center