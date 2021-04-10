Weather Aware: Early scattered storms giving way to clearer skies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Scattered showers and storms will pop up Saturday morning but it won’t be an all-day event.

The WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team says there will be a slight chance for a stray shower or rumble towards daybreak, but the more likely chance will be back across the Cumberland Plateau.

The first look to be in the morning as a weakening line of storms moves out of Middle Tennessee into our region. There could be some thunder with these, but the severe threat looks to be on the low side early in the day.

A break in the rain, and even the clouds, is expected as we go from late morning and lunchtime into the afternoon hours. This would allow some time for outdoor plans and activities as temperatures warm into the low- to mid-70s for most as a brisk southerly wind kicks in.

We will then be watching the cold front which looks poised to sweep across our area in the evening hours. This is where we could see another opportunity for scattered showers and a few storms. Some could be strong with gusty winds in some of them, but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time.

As we always say, just make sure you have multiple ways to get alert in case any are issued. The good news is, things look much quieter overnight Saturday into Sunday with morning lows Sunday in the lower 50s and afternoon readings in the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine, making it perfect for any outdoor activities.