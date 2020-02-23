Weather AWARE Monday due to widespread rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A few showers will move into the area overnight on Sunday with a light wintry mix developing for the highest peaks of the Smokies. Areas above 3,500 feet could see up to an inch of snowfall Sunday night through Monday midday.
There is an 80% rain chance Monday with steady rain likely for the afternoon and evening. An additional inch of rainfall will be possible for most areas.
