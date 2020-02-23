Weather AWARE Monday due to widespread rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A few showers will move into the area overnight on Sunday with a light wintry mix developing for the highest peaks of the Smokies. Areas above 3,500 feet could see up to an inch of snowfall Sunday night through Monday midday.

RELATED: See our complete forecast

There is an 80% rain chance Monday with steady rain likely for the afternoon and evening. An additional inch of rainfall will be possible for most areas.

LATEST STOIRES: