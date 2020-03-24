Weather AWARE: Rain comes in waves through late evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We are Weather AWARE as rain will come in waves of showers and storms will move across the regions through the late evening.

There is a slim — 2 out of 5 chance — for severe weather for the Southern Plateau and Southern Valley today. With damaging wind and isolated tornadoes possible. Have a way to get severe weather information such as a weather radio or the WATE Weather App.

Weather AWARE on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (WATE)

The rain will certainly impact outdoor plans as .50 to 2 inches of rain is possible.

The rain tapers off after midnight tonight, but clouds will linger into early Wednesday bur we will see the return of sunshine for Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday and Friday look drier for now with some much warmer air settling in. Thursday continues to be the “pick of the week” with temperatures in the low 70s and lots of sunshine. Highs will flirt with 80° Friday even with more clouds thanks to warm southerly winds.

Another front slides through the region Saturday which could bring another round of scattered showers and storms.

Weather threats for Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (WATE)

