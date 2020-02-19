Weather AWARE: rain/snow mix expected early Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The WATE 6 Storm Team is keeping its eyes on weather developments that include a mix of rain and snow for Thursday.

We are expecting a rain/snow mix for many across the region on Thursday, but accumulations look limited and mainly on grassy surfaces as air temperatures never fall below 32° overnight or through the day Thursday.

(WATE)

Even road surfaces remain above 32° all night and through the day Thursday, so any travel issues will be limited.

The more likely opportunities for snow will be above 3,500 feet in the Smokies where some 2″-3″+ totals will be possible.

(WATE)

