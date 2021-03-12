Weather balloon caught in power lines

WATE 6 On Your Side
by: Melanie Vásquez Russell
(WATE) — The National Weather Service was alerted Friday after a weather balloon got stuck in a power line.
The WATE 6 Storm Team explains how this happens and the dangers.
Ice and severe storms aren't the only things we have to worry about when keeping reliable electricity flowing – we also have to worry about balloons… yes, balloons! 🎈(1-3) pic.twitter.com/dHpGJ5j0tU— Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) March 12, 2021
Ice and severe storms aren't the only things we have to worry about when keeping reliable electricity flowing – we also have to worry about balloons… yes, balloons! 🎈(1-3) pic.twitter.com/dHpGJ5j0tU