Weather balloon caught in power lines

Welcome to the 74th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

This time of year you will be able to see five constellations if you look up in the sky after sunset (Sky & Telescope). All of these constellations can be seen in profile and include the following: Ursa Major, Leo the Lion, Hydra the Sea Serpent, Canis Minor and Canis Major (Sky & Telescope). Ursa Major is the Big Bear and can be found in the Northeast (Sky & Telescope). Ursa Major includes the Big Dipper (Sky & Telescope). The constellation Leo can be found in the East and Hydra can be found in the Southeast (Sky & Telescope). Canis Minor is the Little Dog and can be seen in the South-Southeast while Canis Major, the Big Dog, can be seen in the South (Sky & Telescope).