Weather balloon caught in power lines

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WATE) — The National Weather Service was alerted Friday after a weather balloon got stuck in a power line.

The WATE 6 Storm Team explains how this happens and the dangers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter