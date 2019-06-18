Weather Aware: Isolated strong storms will bring heavy rain

Be sure to follow the WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team:

FORECAST:

Storms will re-develop this afternoon and evening. Our severe threat is low but isolated strong storms will bring heavy rain, gusty wind, lightning and small hail.

Tonight (AWARE): Few showers and storms possible (40%). Low: 69°

Wednesday: Spotty showers and storms (40%). High: 84°

Thursday (AWARE): Showers & Storms (80%). High: 82°Friday: Summer Begins, Most Areas Dry: High: 88

Showers and some storms this evening will decrease after sunset. A few showers still possible overnight.

Wednesday storm coverage looks a little lower, but we will see it climb again by Thursday before trailing off again by Friday and next Saturday. It will stay muggy and overnight lows will remain in the upper 60s to near 70° range, while daytime highs will stay seasonable in the low to mid 80s. The slow moving weather system will finally move through as a cold front on Thursday and this will be another WeatherAWARE Day as heavy rain and strong thunderstorms will be be possible.

A shot of drier air and more stable conditions will follow the front on Friday intro theupcoming weekend.

Additionally, some areas will have likely seen repeated thunderstorms containing heavy downpours by the time Thursday comes around, so the potential of localized flash flooding is possible by the end of the week and upcoming weekend. Download our FREE weather app by searching “Knoxville Weather” in iTunes or the Google Play Store.