FORECAST: Scattered Showers Overnight

By:

Posted: Oct 17, 2017 09:18 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2018 06:47 PM EDT

FORECAST:

Mild this evening but rain could return late tonight into Sunday morning.
 
TONIGHT:Lo: 69 - The evening starts mainly dry but late tonight another wave moves our way increasing chances of showers and scattered storms well after midnight.  

SUNDAY: Hi: 86  We are (WEATHER AWARE) as a front hang out in the area bringing a better chance of showers and storms. There is a chance that the Saturday night late rain could move out on Sunday early enough to not have a huge impact on the USA cycling races Sunday.  We will keep an eye on things.

MONDAY:  Variably cloudy with few scattered storms.

Remainder of the weekend remains unsettled with random storms and plenty of heat and humidity.
 

