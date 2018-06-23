FORECAST: Scattered Showers Overnight
FORECAST:
Mild this evening but rain could return late tonight into Sunday morning.
TONIGHT:Lo: 69 - The evening starts mainly dry but late tonight another wave moves our way increasing chances of showers and scattered storms well after midnight.
SUNDAY: Hi: 86 We are (WEATHER AWARE) as a front hang out in the area bringing a better chance of showers and storms. There is a chance that the Saturday night late rain could move out on Sunday early enough to not have a huge impact on the USA cycling races Sunday. We will keep an eye on things.
MONDAY: Variably cloudy with few scattered storms.
Remainder of the weekend remains unsettled with random storms and plenty of heat and humidity.
