Closings
There are currently 41 active closings. Click for more details.

Breaking down a Warm Front

6 Storm Team Weather School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Have you wondered what the different symbols and fronts are on a weather map? WATE 6 Storm team Meteorologist breaks down the details of a Warm Front.

This article is part of the WATE 6 Storm Weather School

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories