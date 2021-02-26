Can cold weather affect tire pressure?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Have you ever noticed on the past several cold mornings this winter, a little light that shows up on your dashboard? That’s the tire light pressure indicator. And it is a very important thing that you check the tire pressure in your tires before you drive, especially for an extended period of time in a longer distance in this cold weather. Because what happens is normal pressure in your tires is between 29 and 35 psi or pounds per square inch. You’ll want to check your driver’s side door. If you look on the bottom left as you get in. It’s right there. It is a label that tells you what the correct manufacturer’s pressure is for your car’s tires. And here’s a hint, sometimes the front and rear can be slightly different, so check that. Did you know that you can lose around 1psi or pound per square inch of tire pressure for every ten degree drop? So, if you’re dropping from 40 degrees to 20 degrees in a night, you can lose a couple of pounds per pressure. That’s important, because low tire pressure can impact traction when you’re driving in the rain and more importantly, the snow or ice. So, it’s always a good idea to check it often, especially if you’re going to be making a long trip.